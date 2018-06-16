These Acne Patches Actually Made Our Breakouts Vanish Overnight

Think of it as a blister patch for your spots: Instead of drying out the area with chemicals, it simply extracts and prevents the bacteria from spreading to other areas of your skin. It is pretty gross to see the pus stuck to the patch when you peel it off, but it is so satisfying, too. Also satisfying: the price, which will only set you back $12.99 for 36 patches, or $21.99 for 72. (Hero Cosmetics also offers a subscribe-and-save program, so you can shave off a couple bucks to get them delivered to your door every 30, 45, or 60 days.)