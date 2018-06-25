I'm A Ballerina With Vitiligo — & I Refuse To Blend In

Despite the longstanding industry prejudices, DePrince worked her way to becoming a professional dancer with the Dutch National Ballet. "One of my favorite sayings is: 'Don't be afraid to be a poppy in a field of daffodils,'" says DePrince. "And I think we should be spreading out more poppies in our field of daffodils. By that I mean, I just want more diversity in the ballet world — I want more diversity in the arts."