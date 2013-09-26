Michael Kors described his fall '13 collection as a "tug of war between urban polish and athleticism." But, aside from a few rib knits and exposed zippers, we're not so much seeing 'sporty' here — more like, ladylike with some major edge.
Witness his elegant angora sweater with hot-pink splotches, which may or may not be Muppet fur. Or the simple sheath dress with a trompe l'oeil lace bustier. Even Kors' take on black tie has teeth: A floor-length silk maxi skirt comes equipped with a bustle blown up to the kind of cartoonish proportions not often seen this side of the 19th century.
Click on for our 10 fall favorites — if you ask us, it's high time feminine got a pleasing dose of weird.