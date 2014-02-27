When your job involves making homes look as attractive as possible (which also requires you to have one of the best jobs on the planet), you know just what it takes to create an environment that's equal parts cozy and creative. However, when you're rethinking a space and designing according to the book, it's easy to somehow end up in a tidy, premeditated space that feels as inviting as a model home. For Meridith Baer, who owns one of the world's largest home-staging companies, that balance comes naturally. And, to achieve this, it's important to include at least one or two (or 20!) pieces that feel totally unexpected.