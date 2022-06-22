Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I had an odd relationship with money growing up. My extended family was quite wealthy and privileged, and my parents retained that mindset. Once the trust funds my parents had ran out, poverty was the name of the game, and we relied solely on social security payments (about $1,100 a month), Medicaid, and food stamps, for most of my childhood. Lights were turned off frequently and we had to grow a lot of our own food. My parents ended up declaring bankruptcy. I was told that credit cards were evil, but a necessary evil, because that is sometimes how we managed to make ends meet. This ended up really messing me up as a young adult, when I accumulated about $45,000 in credit card debt, that I have since paid off. I was never taught how to budget or balance a checkbook. All of this learning came later, on my own, with a significant amount of pain involved.