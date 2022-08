I Ditched The Menstrual Cup For The Disc & I’m Never Going Back

While there are several options for folding a cup when inserting it, there's only one technique for the disc, which is literally pinching it between your index finger and thumb. Easy peasy. When positioned correctly, the disc does not and should not feel like anything. The only caveat is that it sits higher than you think (literally right below your cervix), so it really does take a bit of confidence to get it tucked in correctly (just know that the disc can't get lost in your body). Removing the disc requires some finesse as well, and I will say that there was a lot of leakage my first time using it — but, hey, that's what the toilet is there for. The menstrual disc I own does not have a removal aspect to it (hence the bloody mess), so I can see how certain disc styles, like Hello Period. 's looped tab or Saalt's finger notch, will be easier for some folks to use.