I Ditched The Menstrual Cup For The Disc & I’m Never Going Back

As a longtime wearer of the menstrual cup, I personally found the menstrual disc to be straightforward and easy to figure out, but I do acknowledge that these reusable period products may be challenging for those making the leap from tampons, pads, or period underwear. (Trust, I was extremely frustrated when I first gave the cup a go years ago.) But as they say, practice makes perfect — and so does getting familiar with your vagina in a more intimate, clinical way. For instance, I don't think I've ever had to consciously think about where my pubic bone is and how to tuck a menstrual disc behind it, but now that I do, it's a thrill to know how this blood-collecting doodad is designed to work specifically with my reproductive system. The human anatomy! I love it.