Dear Men's Rights Activists: Please Come Clean My Home

Aside from being offensive on about three different levels, this quote reveals that, apparently, no one has ever bothered to ask Peterson why it is that, if femininity is so disorderly, women have been the chief keepers of order within the home for centuries. I imagine, however, that this point might fall on deaf ears. Because it’s pretty obvious that Peterson’s cleaning obsession has nothing to do with men pulling their weight in the domestic sphere, where he’s made it abundantly clear he thinks women belong. What it really represents is yet another means for men to get what they believe the world owes them. Notice how, whenever Peterson talks about the importance of young men cleaning, he talks about it in terms of self-improvement — of being a better man that has more self-confidence, in order to get a better job and attract a more desirable partner. The assumption is that, as soon as these men find a wife, the importance of cleaning goes out the window, as they now have a woman to do it for them. Which is unfortunate, because cleaning is one of those things that can be done regardless of one's sex organs or gender identity.