No Joke, This Drugstore Lipstick Actually Lasts 12 Hours

But let us not skip over the biggest breakthrough of the past few years: lipstick with the strength of a liquid bandage and the comfort of a balm. Of course, we're joking about where makeup ranks in these achievements — but not about the newest cosmetic innovations. While some scientists have been developing Lyft-driving robots and uncovering new solar systems, other chemists have been tinkering with matte lipstick — and the results are finally at the drugstore.