No Joke, This Drugstore Lipstick Actually Lasts 12 Hours

Maybelline's new lip color is like nothing I've ever tried — and there's certainly nothing at the drugstore quite like it. The closest I can come to describing it is like a stain and liquid lipstick hybrid, in that it goes on wet, gets sticky, and takes about 15 minutes to fully dry (yes, I timed it). But once it sets, it's damn near bulletproof. When I say that you can apply this stuff in the morning and it will be intact when you wash your face at night, I'm not joking. Plus, it doesn't feel dry or cake-y — a personal complaint of classic liquid lipstick — and doesn't flake when it wears down. To be honest, it's a little like that Lipsense stuff your friends are trying to sell you on Facebook, but for way cheaper and much less hassle.