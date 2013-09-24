If you weren't able to travel across the pond and experience Matthew Williamson's spring '14 show in the flesh, not to worry. The British designer just released a breathtaking video of the runway success, and with all of those high-definition, behind-the-scenes clips, it's almost better than the real thing.
Set to the sound of a chilling cover of Crystal Castles' "Untrust Us," the film reveals Williamson's trademark color palette of bright, florescent hues. Models marched down the catwalk in structured and feminine pieces showcasing swirling prints, floral details, and a touch of chiffon. Not to be missed are the sequin embellishments, dragonfly embroidery, and even a Sienna Miller and Paloma Faith cameo. Plus, don't even get us started on those insane purple reflective lenses. We're...mesmerized. Catch it all in the video, below.
