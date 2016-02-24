My son was content being left with a loving caregiver. At that age when he could barely register where his nose is, let alone which person is cuddling him, he did not miss me. He was fine. And I was fine — despite the shock everyone seemed to experience when they saw me out in public, I was actually able to be a mother and complete the other jobs that were in front of me.



But apparently it is not socially acceptable to get sick of maternity leave. Based on the constant commentary I received, you would think I was leaving him forever. Somehow I missed the memo where being pro-maternity leave meant you could no longer make your own choices. I was shocked by the people — mostly women — who felt it was appropriate to share their opinions on how I was less of a mother by making the choice that was best for me and would have no lasting influence on my child. I thought the mom judgment was a myth until it suddenly smacked me in the face. How is it that so many people can believe it is okay to be a working mother, but that somehow if you don’t stay home for this magical, specific (and totally arbitrary) three-month time period, it means you love your child less?



There are obviously major issues with maternity leave in this country. I am appalled that we do not have even the most basic laws for paid leave for the time women need for both their health and emotional well-being. I know that I am lucky to work for myself and can choose the appropriate time to work again. For so many women going back to work early is an impossible choice between losing employment versus spending time they want and need with their baby. I am obviously not opposed to generous maternity leave. Every woman recovers differently, feeds her child differently, and feels differently emotionally after her own individual pregnancy. The point is choice.



So before you make an offhanded comment to a new mom, try to hold it back. (Maybe hold back the comments about how someone’s body looks post-baby, too, but that is a whole other can of worms.) That woman who stayed home "only" a month — or alternately, the professional who decides to take off six months instead of three — has zero interest in your opinion, not to mention, she’s already dealing with enough at the moment. She doesn’t need to know that you are judging her. I bet you could even ask her about something other than her kid, and she might have a whole host of other interests she’s excited to talk about.