This 22-Year-Old Started A Vegan Skin-Care Line With Only $200

“I've always been obsessed with skin care,” Releford tells Refinery29. “Any DIY YouTube mask online — you name it, I've made it.” In 2016, she began sharing skin-care tips and hacks on social media and quickly became a go-to trusted resource. “One day I woke up with over 200 messages from girls asking for more detox water, DIY face masks, and body scrub recipes,” she says. The same people sending these messages eventually turned into a small skin-care community lead by Releford. In speaking to her followers, she noticed that lots of young women were frustrated with how difficult it was to find vegan skin-care products that were affordable yet highly effective. Just like that, the idea of Mary Louise Cosmetics was born.