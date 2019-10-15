1:30 p.m. — While I'm waiting on some responses from clients, I take a look at my budget. I've been thinking I'd spend a max of $1,500 on rent once I move out (since I don't own a car and I'm pretty strict with my monthly spending, I'm okay spending more than 30 percent of my take home pay on housing, especially because I really want to live alone in my own space for awhile). $1,700 is a big leap. I'd have to cut the extra money from somewhere, likely some from my food budget (not the worst thing) and some from my savings (not the best thing), at least until I have my loans paid off. I had been thinking $1,500 without utilities and internet, so I guess that closes the gap just a bit. There's also the fact that D. may end up moving in with me, which would obviously cut my portion of the rent down significantly... I'm getting ahead of myself anyway, I haven't even seen the place yet.