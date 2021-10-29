6 p.m. — I get ready for an evening and actually put on makeup!! I pick up my friend, T., and drive him back to my apartment. We grab dinner and drinks at a bar nearby. We split cauliflower and I get chicken taquitos. My bill plus tip is $34. T. comes back to my apartment for a drink. I plan to join him and his other friends in Boston proper later, but when he looks up the Uber prices which are around $50 one-way, I promptly bow out with the fear it would be worse later at night. I just cannot justify paying for a car service, and now that I am back in my studio I would much rather take off my makeup and bra. He hangs out for another 30 or so before he heads out to meet up with some other friends. Later he texts me a video of a band playing at an outdoor gig, which gives me FOMO, but then I remember all the money I saved, so I'm okay. $34