11 a.m — We meet up with everyone and head off to the beach! It takes us three train lines and J. and I each only have around 50 cents left on our passes by the time we tap out of the station. We explore the beachy shops and visit a famous shrine. Part of the island we're exploring costs money to get into so we each buy an access ticket (I pay $18.34 for J. and me). My coworker suggests we go to a well-reviewed (aka pricey) cafe in the special-access part of the island that specializes in french toast. The weather is lovely and we get a table on the terrace with a view of the ocean. J. gets caramel cinnamon swirl french toast dish with iced coffee and I get a pumpkin cream french toast with vanilla ice cream and a side of cherry tea. My coworkers share a cinnamon chocolate dish that smells amazing. The check can't be paid separately so my friend pays the whole bill and I pay her $27.52 for our portion. $45.86