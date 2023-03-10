Occupation: Marketing Manager

Industry: Events

Age: 22

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: $46,000

Net Worth: -$13,451 ($246.79 in checking, $3,677.24 in savings, $1,174.45 in retirement, $18,550.20 in student loans. This is what's in my name, but I'm paying a car loan and a parent plus loan in my parents' names. With that, it adds about $35,000 in loans/debt).

Debt: $18,550.20 in student loans. If forgiveness goes through, mine will be wiped out. I'm also paying off $35,000 of loans/car debt via my parents, but that is all in their name.

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,360.94

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $700 (I share a two-bed, two-bath with a roommate).

Student Loans: With loans on pause, I've been putting $200 a month in savings so I can make a lump sum payment before the pause ends.

Energy: $100

Car Insurance: $75

Phone: $85

Car Payment: $210

Book of the Month: $16.67

Billie: $10.42 every three months.

Streaming: I use my parents'/friends'.

Truebill: $4.99

Spotify: $15.99 for the family plan (my family uses it but rarely pays me).

Apple Family Plan: $7 for my share (I use it for Apple Fitness and storage).



Annual Expenses

Renter's Insurance: $99

Amazon: $30 (in the last year of student pricing, I split it with my parents).

The Athletic: $35.99 (also in my last year of student pricing).