Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I think there was always an expectation for me to go to college. However, neither of my parents really understood the process or how to make it happen. My mother did a couple of semesters of community college before dropping out and my dad started at age 21 after a stint in the Army. This meant I was pretty much on my own when figuring out how to apply and it was TOUGH. I have so much sympathy for first-generation college students because the process is not easy. I ended up at a private university where about two-thirds of my tuition was covered by a university scholarship. I graduated with about $20,000 in student loans which my dad paid off for me as a graduation present. I am eternally grateful for that and the support my parents gave me (rent, groceries, books) while I was in school.