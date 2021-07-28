5:30 a.m. — Drag myself out of bed and change into workout clothes. Stretch, drink half of a fuji apple pear Celsius (my IBS does not like the caffeine/exercise combo), and head to the fitness center in my apartment complex. I run two miles on the treadmill and then walk one, while watching Below Deck on the TV.



6:25 a.m. — My stomach starts to cramp up while I'm walking back to my apartment so I start to speed walk (waddle) and barely make it to the bathroom in time. IBS sucks. I then stretch, shower, throw on some clothes, and get ready for the day. Contacts, skincare, fill in my eyebrows with a Covergirl eyebrow pencil, and swipe on some L'Oreal Lash Paradise mascara. Before COVID, I used to do a full face of makeup every day and I was super into it! Now, the thought of wearing foundation all day makes my skin itch.



7 a.m. — I take my meds and add a banana to my heated up overnight oats. While I eat, I watch TikToks. I have a few extra minutes so I put away the laundry from last night.



7:40 a.m. — After brushing my teeth and hair and spraying on some perfume, I grab my lunch and the rest of my Celsius and head out the door.



8 a.m. — Get to work and as I am walking across the parking lot, my coworker, P., pulls in. We walk in together.



8:30 a.m. — Weekly marketing meeting with P. and our boss.



9:15 a.m. — P. and I grab coffee (for her) and chai (for me). Throughout the morning, I work on various small tasks and respond to emails.



10 a.m. — Take a little break to post a TikTok I edited yesterday and eat green grapes that I brought from home. I also start working on editing a PowerPoint for a group of engineers who have an interview for a job tonight.



12 p.m. — Lunch! P. and I head into our lunchroom and sit with a few other coworkers, discussing our weekends. My pulled pork burrito bowl is a 10/10!



1 p.m. — Back at it! P. gets a sketchy email from one of our engineers talking about how the CDC is not a valid source based on their pandemic response. Yikes. She forwards it to our boss, and she will take it from here. On days like this, I'm glad I'm not the boss!



1:30 p.m. — Take a mini-break to import my purchases from the weekend into YNAB and see that our Spotify subscription went through yesterday (noted in monthly expenses above).



2:30 p.m. — I. Hate. Afternoons. Eat a gala apple, a bag of Boom Chicka Pop, and a string cheese to try to re-energize. I also take a few minutes to respond to comments on my TikTok, it's already up to 1,900 views!



5 p.m. — After spending my afternoon working on the interview slides and our company newsletter, I am finally done for the day!



6 p.m. — Sit down to watch some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a plate of apricot dijon chicken legs, couscous, and roasted carrots (thanks, Everyplate!). When I'm done eating, I grab my Nintendo Switch and play through a few days on Stardew Valley. N. plays video games online with some friends.



8 p.m. — Grab a bowl of watermelon and a string cheese for a night snack.



9 p.m. — Finally tear myself away from reality TV and do my nighttime routine. Settle into bed and read a few more chapters of Dune. N. comes to bed around 9:15 and tells me that he signed up to drive with DoorDash and is going to start tomorrow. I am so proud of him for coming to this decision on his own! I give him a little pep talk before returning to my book.



9:45 p.m. — Lights out, bedtime!



Daily Total: $0