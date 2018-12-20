6:40 a.m. — My alarm went off 10 minutes ago, but I snoozed it. N. left at 4:30 this morning for a trip, so I have the dog this morning. We're so snuggly, it's hard to get up. I am definitely one of those people who thinks my dog is my child. We got him when he was eight weeks old and about a month later, my dad was diagnosed with cancer. He's been such a light in our (and my parents') lives throughout this. Yesterday was his two-year homecoming anniversary! We get up and go out, and then he eats while I have a cup of coffee and scroll through social media. I take a quick body shower and get ready. For breakfast, I have toast and grapefruit, then make some tuna to have with crackers and salad for lunch later. We are out the door by 8.