Shared bike: $86 (subsidized by work).

Tire change & storage: $532 (mandatory in Quebec).

Insurance: $890 (car and tenant).

Gym: $160



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely. There was never any question that I would go to university, although it was entirely up to me for what. My parents paid for my undergrad, which I did locally, allowing me to live at home during that time. Thankfully education is fairly affordable in Quebec (I think my whole bachelor degree came up to $8,000). I completed my PhD in the US in a fully funded program, which included a fee waiver (so no tuition) and a small stipend ($14,000), just enough to get by.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My relationship to money was greatly influenced by the disparity between my parents’ backgrounds growing up. My father comes from a bougie family, which gave me a window into a high-class life, while my mother comes from a modest background and always kept me mindful of my privilege. My mother always made sure we lived under our means and it’s something I’ve kept with me.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job because my mother told me to! I was very happy hanging out at home for the summer but she thought it was time I got a student job to learn about responsibility and start paying for my outings. With plans to become a doctor (lol) I found a job as a receptionist in a walk-in clinic, which was a very formative experience (dealing with sick people who are NOT happy to be there).



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, we were well-off and I was aware of it. I’m aware that’s a great privilege but it seemed very normal at the time. I went to private school and a lot of the families seemed to be doing better than we were (bigger houses, trips to Europe every year) but it didn’t bother me because my mother really taught me that we were lucky and that we should be content with what we had.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I have a stable job and quite a bit of money in savings; moreover, I don’t have any financial burdens. I do worry about retirement. I don’t know what that’s gonna look like for millennials and sometimes it feels like we’re gonna be stuck working forever, even though I know I’m in a good financial position right now, at least compared to most of my friends.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became mostly responsible for myself when I moved away for grad school. I was in charge of everything but my parents did contribute financially to help me make ends meet once in a while. When I graduated, at 27, that’s when I was completely financially responsible for myself (when I had a full-time job). However, I know my parents, and even my sisters, would be there for me if I fell on hard times. I’m lucky to have a strong support system.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

What really made a difference for me financially is an inheritance I got from my godmother who passed away when I was a baby. No one knew she had savings and surprisingly she left me $20,000. This was hidden from me until my grandmother slipped up when I was 16 (even then, they wouldn’t tell me the amount). My mother didn’t want me to know about the inheritance because she didn’t want it to affect my perception of money and work. By 18, the money had grown to $60,000 and I kept it invested as is. It did help me orchestrate my move to the US for graduate school and buy a car at 21. I haven’t touched it since, and have been contributing to it monthly. I’m now considering buying a condo and the down payment would mostly be financed by that inheritance.