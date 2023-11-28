Salary Story: How I Went From Toxic Jobs To Making $70k

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 28
Location: Little Rock, Arkansas
Current industry and job title: Corporate marketing, marketing communication specialist
Current salary: $70,000/year
Number of years employed since school or university: 7
Starting salary: $29,000/year
Biggest salary jump: From $48,000 to $70,000 in August 2022.
Biggest salary drop: I’ve never experienced a significant salary drop.
Biggest negotiation regret: Not leaving my job sooner. It was clear that the only way I was going to advance career-wise or salary-wise was leaving, and I stuck around because I felt like I had an obligation.
Best salary advice: The worst thing they can say is no. You have to ask!