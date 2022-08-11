Mark Tuan Is Putting Mark Tuan First

After his first solo studio session last year, Tuan was inspired to create an album that tells a story he’s never been allowed to share with fans, disclosing “as a K-Pop idol and a K-Pop group, we have to hide certain images or thoughts. We have to keep that away from the fans so I thought it would be pretty cool to tell my story and tell a side fans haven’t heard about.” When asked to elaborate on what images he now feels has the freedom to share with his fans that he didn’t in previous years, Tuan explains, “just moments where we're depressed. Times where we felt like people don't really give a shit about us. The low lows.”