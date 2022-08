Mark Tuan Is Putting Mark Tuan First

Having already released four singles this year, Tuan has been exploring a more vulnerable side to himself than we’ve ever seen. His lyrics in his February 2022 single, My Life read, “How could somebody look at me and think that I’m happy? You say I seem okay when I’m sitting here with all my friends. Easy to say when you’re looking from the outside in.” Tuan says he doesn’t want fans to think his music will only be dark in the future, but for now he’s focusing on making sure people know they’re not going through their struggles alone because he has been navigating hardships, too.