If there’s one way to get us out and about in a heartbeat, it’s a Marisa Haskell pop-up shop. That’s right, eager S.F. shoppers, Haskell is coming to you this time around (although a visit to her Temescal Alley studio is always a dream), and holing up in a wanderlust-lovers’ dream-come-true, Valencia Street boutique, Voyager.
And, while the news of Haskell heading into the store is definitely notable, we must mention that the jewelry designer’s rustic-chic creations will be 20% off for the day of the event. To get you amped (which we’re sure you already are!) we’re rounding up a few of our favorite new pieces to snatch up at the event. Have a looksee after the jump and be sure to get your booty over to the Mission now, where the pop-up is going down, now until September 6.
But wait — still craving more bauble fun? There is a must-hit opening event going down this Friday. Beer and snacks will be aplenty, along with a cameo from fellow East Bay designer Ali Golden, who will be selling her sleek bags and waxed-canvas jackets. Catch you there.
Where: Voyager, 365 Valenica Street (at 15th Street); 415-779-2712.
When: Pop-up shop; Now until Friday, September 6; Kick-off party; Friday, August 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
