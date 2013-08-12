And, while the news of Haskell heading into the store is definitely notable, we must mention that the jewelry designer’s rustic-chic creations will be 20% off for the day of the event. To get you amped (which we’re sure you already are!) we’re rounding up a few of our favorite new pieces to snatch up at the event. Have a looksee after the jump and be sure to get your booty over to the Mission now, where the pop-up is going down, now until September 6.