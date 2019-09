"I was lifting weights all by myself, getting stronger and more and more aggressive," she says. "I would go out and walk like a weightlifter or bodybuilder, and I was proud of my strength." At the weightlifting club, she stumbled upon people playing squash, and was mesmerized by the kids jumping and diving after balls. She was also drawn to the fancy racquets and nice outfits, especially the shorts that they got to wear. "It was such a beautiful room, with people sitting outside clapping; I just liked the energy and the environment," she says. She asked her dad if she could try squash, and he smiled and told her, "Sure. Now you’re going to hit the wall rather than people."