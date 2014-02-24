After spying artist Maria Schoettler’s color-soaked calendars on the shelves of General Store, we fell head over heels — and scooped up more than a few for our own abode. No doubt about it — the Oakland creative's whimsical palettes and enthralling interpretations of California-native fruits and veggies immediately drew us in and made our tummies grumble!
We wanted to see what the East Bay beauty’s work was all about, so we scurried over to her studio for the grand tour. To see what Schoettler has cooking these days (in-season produce has never looked this good), keep on clickin'. We’ll warn you, though — these snaps might just inspire a midday trip to Bi-Rite. Nom!