How Community Got This Fitness Studio Founder Through The Hardest Year Of Her Life

Fluctuating state rules kept Disla on her toes, and when it was announced that socially distanced workouts could be held outdoors, she faced another crossroads. “By the summer, every fitness outlet occupied the park, and with stationary bikes and a sound system in tow, space was limited,” she says. Again, the community was her solution. The studio’s building management heard about her search for space and offered up a vacant garage. With green turf, elbow grease, and silent disco to ease noise complaints, Disla engaged members with this new format for nearly five months during lockdown. “More than my optimism was the awareness that I had created a space that offered an escape from a very new, and very stressful time in everyone’s life,” she says. “The way our community received us got me through one of the hardest years of my life, and it’s the reason why I got into fitness in the first place: to spark a positive change in people’s lives."