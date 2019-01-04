11:15 a.m. — Wooo! Best day of the month when my mortgage automatically withdraws from my bank account. Love that notification. It's worth it, though. I bought this house over the summer, and it was the best decision of my life. I was still with my ex at the time, and his plan was to live with me and pay half the bills/mortgage, etc. He owns a construction company, and I felt confident knowing that if something went wrong, he would be able to fix it. Two days after I closed, he decided he was having commitment issues, and we broke up. It's been a roller coaster this year, that's for sure, but B. moved in after her own breakup, and we have the best time! I love my house, and I've proven to myself that I can figure out minor repairs, afford to live here, and be an Independent Woman.