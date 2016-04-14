What Happened When A Guy Tried Working Out Like His Wife

Maybe I just need some water, I think. So I roll over, set my wobbly feet on the ground, and gulp half a bottle. There. That's better. I take a deep breath and get back onto the megaformer. The instructor tells us to lunge and hold for 10 seconds. I get through two and collapse anew.



"Three!" the instructor yells. "Four!"



I lay prostrate on the megaformer, panting.



"Five! Six!"



Somehow, I manage to drag my body back into position.



"Seven!"



I fall again.



"Eight!"



Do women tell themselves that they can always soldier on — that deep inside of them, there when they need it most, there is a limitless reservoir of energy? Men do. I always did. In movies, when someone flees the bad guy, runs out of steam, and simply awaits his or her fate, I always think, "If my life depended on it, I'd keep going." Now I know that's not true. I would get half a block away, then curl up and die.



"Nine!"



I have never failed something as fully as I failed this class.



"Ten!"



The rest of the class is a blur. Although, I do remember the instructor continually coming over and physically moving me into whatever position the rest of the class was achieving. "We talk a lot of shit about ourselves, but we'd never say that about someone else," she announces to us all, though I suspect it's aimed at me. I appreciate the sentiment, but I want to be clear: If someone else fails this class as badly as I've done, I would definitely not talk shit about them. I'd say, "Hey, come join me over here — I'm taking a nap." Because anyone who even attempts this class is heroic. And so, as the class ends and I finally hobble out, that's what I ultimately decide: My success was staying in the building. I kept trying. I failed, but I kept trying.



A few days later, Brooklyn Bodyburn sends me a mass email. Subject line: WE WANT YOU TO BE OUR NEWEST ROCKSTAR INSTRUCTOR. Sounds great! In my class, we'll all sit on those torture machines for an hour and eat pie. Sign up now. Classes are selling out.



Week 3: And Now We Dance I don't like cardio. It's boring and repetitive, and my lungs always hate me for it. My wife once talked me into running a mile, and I nearly fainted at the finish line. But at karaoke bars or wedding dance floors, I have an unusually strong stamina. Maybe, I think, I just need one of these dancing fitness classes. I beg my wife to join, and she says yes. Then, the day of my class, she catches the flu and I'm on my own again.