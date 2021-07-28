The Chaotic Home Brand You Didn’t Know You Needed Is Having A Crazy-Good Sale

If you feel inexplicably drawn to the chaotic energy of maximalist home decor, then we'd like to introduce you to MacKenzie-Childs. If you like #picniccore but prefer dining with the cast of Alice and Wonderland, this decor brand may be for you. And after the chaotic-bad year we've had, we all deserve a little chaotic-good, especially when it comes to hosting and entertaining our friends. That's why Mackenzie-Childs is having an up to 70% off sale select styles, starting today through August 1, with absolutely no promo codes required
Founded in 1983, the brand is all about whimsy. Its handmade, high-quality ceramics, home decor, and glassware are all uniquely decorated with colorful patterns and vintage-inspired detailing. Every product has an off-kilter vibe. But, as the Chesire Cat says, "We're all mad here." If you can relate, click ahead and shop the sale. But don't hesitate, quantities are limited and things are already selling out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.