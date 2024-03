It’s not that we don’t love all things florals and pastels — it’s just that spring fashion has so much more to offer than seasonal tropes. And as the season of renewal, it’s only fitting that we refresh the clothes we move, play, and live in. Luckily, Lululemon has done it again with a refreshing drop of new pieces and seasonal colorways that will have you yearning for longer walks outdoors and getting in touch with your wild side. (And as your online shopping besties, we take pride in bringing you the most worth-it drops from your favorite brands.) From off-duty wardrobe must-haves to activewear to inspire movement, join us as we dive deep into the new spring styles we’re eyeing as the weather warms up.