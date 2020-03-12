In my job at Planned Parenthood, I spend a lot of time talking to patients who want to tell their stories publicly. And their experiences are vast: women whose ability to get affordable birth control preserved their ability to have children; trans people who got affirming, non-judgmental care at Planned Parenthood; women who jumped through all kinds of hoops to get the abortion they needed; women who ended desperately wanted pregnancies because of medical complications. I’m often a sounding board for them as they figure out how to put their feelings into words. It’s not an easy thing to do — by telling their stories publicly, most of them are risking shame and hate from strangers on the internet. As I watched Amber share her story, my heart hurt for her.