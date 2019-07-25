12 a.m. — It is Monday, and I am still awake editing videos. I like to get a head start on work for the week, especially if I know it's going to be a busy one or if some projects just take up more time. This week is especially busy, since I'll be going to an Ariana Grande concert and Orange County over the weekend. I also just feel more productive and creative at night. I finish editing a rough cut for two videos. I upload them and set my scheduled emails to send at 7 a.m. — I don't want my clients to know that I'm up working late. I turn off my computer and wash my face. I've been using a cleanser from Shiseido lately, and it is a godsend. I go to sleep at around 3.