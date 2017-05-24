When's the last time you ordered a Long Island Iced Tea? We'd be seriously hard pressed to remember any specific occasion when we slugged down one of these potent cocktails. Partially because it may have never happened in the first place — but mainly because if it did, we don't actually remember it (due to aforementioned potency). Let's face it, the drink doesn't have the best reputation. It's known for being a mismatched trash-hodgepodge of liquors, soda, and citrus with some legendary hangover aftermath attached. But is the L.I.I.T. (yes, it's lit) really that bad? Because after all, someone took the time to invent this boozy beverage — and clearly people are still ordering the damn thing. So maybe we've been missing out on something summery and splendid this whole time? Let's take a closer look.