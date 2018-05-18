There’s no doubt that some of the best beauty products originate overseas. The home of micellar water? C’est Paris. Our cherished Sunday night sheet masks? They hail from South Korea. So when we heard that beloved U.K. brand Liz Earle was officially launching in the states — just in time to refresh our skin for summer — we couldn't wait to get our hands on the line.
If you don't have the PTO days (or, let's be real, the money in the bank) to fly halfway around the world for your latest beauty haul, look to this international range for natural ingredients and high-quality formulas. From a cult-favorite cleanser to a soothing eye lotion that goes the extra mile, click through to check out our top five must-haves from the line. You might just want to stock up on them all.