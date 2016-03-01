The Secrets You Only Learn By Living In Another Country

From my comfortable Toronto apartment I moved to Chihuahua, a desert city of a million in the north of Mexico. I moved there to work, so my intention was to live there like I did at home. I paid bills, I bought groceries, I made my bed, I took out the garbage. I went to the gym and to parties, I watched Netflix and cooked dinner. I traveled to various cities, too, so I was even a tourist while living there.



But people don’t think about any of this when you tell them you lived in another country. They have only these superficial ideas of palm trees and cheap beer, or street gangs and ramshackle houses — a view that they’re unable to look past. It’s a sort of ignorance that’s understandable, but it’s one that they’ve chosen not to correct.



Let me tell you — it’s worth correcting.



You’re reminded that time is fleeting, that your experiences are what you make of them, and that you’re such a tiny piece in this big, beautiful world. Your new normal reminds you how special your home is and your friends are. You realize that the world isn’t as different as you expected, that pretty much everyone uses Facebook and watches Netflix and listens to Drake.



Living in another country introduces you to challenges you’ve never experienced before. You’re forced to face problems head on — and to come up with solutions quickly and easily. You become resourceful and pragmatic. You’re constantly learning.



Living in another country teaches you to appreciate a new culture — and not just in passing, where you see only the best of that culture. You get to experience both sides: the things that you admire and the things that make you wish it were more like “back at home.” It makes you understand more about your own culture and what exactly it is about your culture that makes it part of who you are.