Here's How To Fake Fuller Lips In 3 Easy Steps

You don't have to opt for injections if you want a Kylie Jenner-inspired pout — or even snag a Lip Kit. In fact, it's easy to fake fullness with the right technique. Watch the video above for the easy tutorial, then copy the steps below to try the technique at home.
Step 1. Use a lip pencil a shade or two darker than your natural lip color to outline just outside your natural lip line.
Step 2. Fill in the rest of the pout with a liner the exact shade as your lips.
Step 3. Use a lip brush to lightly highlight the center of your lips. You can use a lipstick in a lighter hue than your second liner or a reflective gloss. Lightly blend any harsh edges.
