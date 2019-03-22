How This Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Star Is Preparing For Her First Child

"I've seen everything, and I still felt slightly empty. [My husband] said, We could try, and here I was at 40 trying. It's not as easy as it sounds, but I got pregnant. A lot of it had to do with when my father passed away as well. That feeling when you lose a parent, I never felt like it was possible to love somebody like that. I want someone — I know my husband loves me — but I want someone that comes out of me to love me like this. It was like losing someone and bringing someone back into life. It was very spiritual for me in some way."