these were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other. feels like a lifetime ago. the moment i met you i knew you were special. i fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. i didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human. starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me. today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul. to my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. you have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy. feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift i have been given, my prayers were answered with you. i wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you. teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world. i wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like diego. we love you little angel. always ♥️

A post shared by ANNIE SMITH (@anniiesmith) on Apr 6, 2019 at 3:38pm PDT