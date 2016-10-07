Before you can truly commit to another person, you have to first fall in love with yourself. October is #LibraSeason, and with the sun and romantic Venus (your cosmic ruler) touring your sign, making yourself a primary focus is everything. No, that doesn't mean you have to call off your current relationship or take a month-long vow of celibacy. Just track your actions. Are you ditching your own dreams to chase your latest crush or sacrificing your personal social calendar to spend time with your boo? Stop that! Instead, build up your inner confidence by devoting large chunks of time to developing your own ambitions — even taking classes if you're still discovering what lights your fire.



On the 16th, the full moon electrifies your relationship house, bringing rich rewards for all your self-discovery work. You could meet someone who truly sees you and appreciates your individuality. Existing relationships will fall into a more harmonious balance, too. Talks could turn to cohabitation on the 19th, thanks to the merger of intense Mars and Pluto. Do you feel safe opening up to your love interest? Venus urges you to speak your truth and be vulnerable in October's second half. Near the 29th, making a clear request can take a connection from casual to concrete.

