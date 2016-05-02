Keeping your hands to yourself is not going to be easy this May, Libra. With a searing lineup of planets in your erotic eighth house, this could be the sexiest month you've had in a while. The new moon on the 6th illuminates a scorching-hot prospect — or gives you the courage to go there with the object of your affection. But we're not talking hasty hookups here. Lust and trust are a package deal, because you're playing for keeps. Not sure if you're on the same page as bae? Schedule a heart-to-heart for the 10th, when soul-baring Jupiter syncs up with Venus in the most intimate zones of your chart. One way or another, you need to know where your sweetie stands, which could only go one of two ways. If it's time to move on, you won't be crying into your frozen yogurt for long. On the 20th, the sun blazes into Gemini and your adventurous, optimistic ninth house for a month. You'll actually enjoy your single status during this independent phase.



If you're in a long-term relationship, you'll need more "me time." And there are fun times ahead for all you coupled Libras, especially if you slip off for an end-of-month vacation. Think: festivals, glamping, or an international stay. Bon voyage!

