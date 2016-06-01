Ready to stretch your romantic horizons? June is all about expanding and taking chances, Libra, so step out of the safety zone. Someone who breaks from type — and possibly comes from a different culture or corner of the world — could make you swoon. Especially when planets form a Grand Cross (four-way tug of war) on the 3rd and push you to take on a challenge. Set aside worries about what friends and family will think, and follow your heart. With the sun and ruler Venus in your jet-setting ninth house for more than half of June, vacation romances will be h-h-h-hot, whether you're slipping off to Europe with your boo or starting off single and meeting someone along the way. The new moon on the 4th is a perfect day to kick off this getaway or to say bon jour to that hottie at the hostel.



The sun then rolls on to Cancer and your goal-oriented 10th house. Your mind flows to the long game now, and you'll need more stability from a mate. Don't be afraid to broach the future with your romantic interest. As June winds down, it's important to know whether or not the two of you want the same things from life. If you do, happy news! You could take on a challenging quest together, like saving up for a mortgage or starting a kitchen-table business. An office romance could also heat up, but take it slow because, well, office romances...

