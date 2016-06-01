Turn on your love light! Solstice season is in full swing as June 20 marks the longest, brightest day of 2016. This illuminating energy gives us a clear view on everything, including love. Was it just a fling, or could it be the real thing? Is it a temporary relationship or happily ever after? If you're having trouble categorizing, don't worry. Clarity is the gift of this light-filled celestial moment. The summer solstice is also the day each year when the sultry sun moves from flirty, no-strings-attached Gemini into caring, sentimental Cancer. The rush of spring fever is swept away, replaced by a craving for closeness, comfort, and companionship.



And the 2016 solstice is extra special because it arrives with a glowing full moon in Sagittarius, the sign of the adventurer, truth-bearer, and ambassador. Love knows no limits on this magical day — not geographical, cultural, or conversational. Sagittarius is a fire sign, so this full moon will definitely bring some passion and heat. Or if it's time to break free from that same old (unfulfilling) love, this indie-spirited moon gives us all the courage to do what's best for ourselves, even if that means moving on to better things.

