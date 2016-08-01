Fire up those dating apps! In early August, you could successfully swipe right or even meet someone through a mutual admiration of IG feeds. But before you start scouting out chapels, take time to become BFFs. Lusty Mars speeds through your third house of amigos from the 2nd on, joining slowpoke Saturn there. After the glow of the honeymoon phase fades, legit being pals is as important as the passion. Single? Be your social-butterfly self. You may meet your match through a group affiliation, at a festival, or even while doing activist work.



With your ruler Venus in your 12th house of transitions from August 5 to 29, you may find yourself healing from a recent heartache or in need of some serious couple's therapy. There’s no shame in that game. Meltdowns happen, and your bond could potentially get stronger from working through the pain. Plus, you can look forward to the romantic high the full moon on the 18th brings along. Everything is on the table, from wedding plans to baby names. On the 29th, Venus comes home to Libra until the end of September, restoring your optimistic view of love and making you utterly irresistible. Get ready for a new chapter in your love life, either with a fresh prospect or a renewed connection to the person who shares your life.

