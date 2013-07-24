The phenomenon that is "glamping" has become one of the more popular summer adventures this season. Gone fishing? Better bring your Burberry coat. Hiking adventure? Don’t forget those Isabel Marant booties.
So, for those of you seeking an outdoor excursion but hate sacrificing style for practicality, the latest collaboration between WANT leather goods and Liberty London is the perfect accessory to accompany your next trip. This new mini collection has backpacks, top-handle bags, and a “waist” pack (glamp-approved) perfect for the most Instagrammed, live-tweeted, social media-covered camping adventure this month. Featuring Liberty London’s fabric reminiscent of the cool blues of the mountains and the rich browns of the forests, they might come at a pretty penny, but it wouldn’t be glamping if it wasn’t a splurge, right?
Though the pieces are technically for dudes, we think they have a certain ruggedness appropriate for our "great outdoors" looks. Check out these glamp-ready pieces for your coolest summertime adventures and beyond.