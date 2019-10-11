5 Companies Revolutionizing What It Means To Be LGBTQIA++-Inclusive

Yes, you read that right, the highest intelligence agency in the land is gay-friendly. As a kid, I absolutely wanted to be a spy, so learning that they have a group dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA++ community both in and outside of the agency truly warms my heart. In fact, the group, which is called ANGLE (Agency Network for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender Officers and Allies), has hundreds of members — including some pretty senior people. Heck yeah, CIA.

