BFF or bae? How about both rolled into one, Leo? With the Libra sun activating your light-hearted third house until the 22nd, a platonic connection could turn into a passionate one. It may occur out of the blue, too, so don't be surprised if a friend leans in for a kiss while you're out having drinks or watching a show. Coupled? Work on being your honey's best friend. Put more playdates on your shared calendar, because laughter is the love doctor's strongest medicine. Are you overdue for a romantic getaway? Rent the suite with the heart-shaped tub near the full moon on the 18th. Or, hit the road with your favorite wingwoman. Sparks could fly with a cutie in a different area code.



Venus amps up your sass and sparkle after the 18th, and you're more likely to bat your lashes instead of bump fists. Flirt strategically, because on the 29th, Venus hooks up with stabilizer Saturn, and you could find yourself in the throes of a real-deal relationship. Coupled Leos could start talking proposals and pregnancies. With the sun nestling into your chill zone from the 22nd on, you'll also crave more twosome time behind closed doors. Moving in together, meeting the parents, or exchanging keys could all go down — especially near the new moon on the 30th.

