Hold your cards close to your chest, Leo. May's auspicious lineup could elevate your standards, helping you draw even better options your way. Don’t settle, because someone who shares your vision of love could be hovering nearby — and the new moon on the 6th could deliver them right to you. Then on the 10th, a dreamy lineup of Venus and lucky Jupiter could also help you lock in the romance. You could meet through work or the introduction of a colleague. Mixing business and pleasure can be tricky, yes. But if your heart is really into it (and the feeling is mutual), you owe it to yourself to give it a try.



In a relationship? Time to talk #goals. The new moon on the 6th is perfect for planning something big with bae, like an international vacation or buying your first apartment together. Starting a small business venture together could also be fun, but make sure your roles are clearly defined to avoid power struggles. With Mars in reverse all month, there's a thin line between passion and drama. If you're going to bring up a touchy subject, do so when the time is right. Avoid public scenes and incendiary words that can provoke an argument. The Sagittarius full moon on the 21st — the first in a consecutive duo — lights up your true-love zone. An attraction that's been percolating since the fall could finally bubble over into an unforgettable kiss. Game on!

