Is that hot sauce in your bag, Leo? August is your #birthdayseason and a time when you'll sizzle with extra swag and sex appeal. On the 2nd, the sun, new moon, and Venus all align with Leo, and you can basically have whatever — and whomever — you want. Share your talents openly during this time, because it’ll be a total aphrodisiac to anyone deserving of you. But you might actually prefer to play the field until the 22nd or at least give yourself ample "me time." This is a chance to cultivate your interests, and the demands of a relationship could be distracting.



No matter what your status in love, you won't be able to avoid Cupid's crossbow altogether. On the 2nd, passionate Mars blasts into Sagittarius and your fifth house of true love, joining serious Saturn there. (At last!) You can gain traction in an attraction that's been stuck in the mud. When the two planets team up in the last week of August, you may find yourself talking big plans for a shared future. Not quite there yet? Be creative with date planning, and take more initiative, both in and out of the sack. The Aquarius full moon on the 18th blasts off in your committed-partnership house and could put an end to the single life for you.

