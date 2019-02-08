4 p.m. — I'm lying in bed, trying to sort out our water bill. (We just moved in less than two months ago, but our water company randomly charged us for almost four months.) After an unsuccessful call with the company, a call to my mom to see what I'm doing wrong (any other grown women still call their moms every time they have a problem, or is it just me?), and an attempt to figure it out online, I conclude that this is also a problem for the rental company. I shoot them an email, and then reward myself with another cup of coffee. I consider eating some real food, but decide against it since I don't want to be full when I go out for dinner in a couple hours.