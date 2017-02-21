Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but also the earliest. If you're a morning person, who springs out of bed every day ready to tackle your to-do list, then congrats, I bet you have a great breakfast every morning. For the rest of us, though, getting out the door with socks on both feet and mascara on both lashes is struggle enough.
When you're hitting the snooze button like you're on Jeopardy, the most important meal of the day can easily become an afterthought, or (quelle horreur!) skipped altogether. Thankfully, plenty of companies have caught onto our lazy ways and designed corner-cutting tools to make everything from your smoothie to your cereal easier to make, eat, and pack.
Ahead, 12 ways to make even your laziest mornings tastier.